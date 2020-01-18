Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target Lowered to C$5.50 at Scotiabank

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.89.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Shares of Bonterra Energy stock opened at C$4.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.11. The company has a market cap of $140.23 million and a P/E ratio of 10.89. Bonterra Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.86 and a 12-month high of C$8.10.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$47.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.30 million. Analysts predict that Bonterra Energy will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Bonterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.45%.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.