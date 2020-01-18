Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Given New GBX 370 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) had its price objective raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 370 ($4.87) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BOO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.93) price target on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price target on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. CSFB started coverage on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 313.85 ($4.13).

Shares of BOO opened at GBX 328 ($4.31) on Tuesday. Boohoo Group has a twelve month low of GBX 168.90 ($2.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 316.90 ($4.17). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 296.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 261.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85.

In related news, insider Carol Mary Kane sold 15,000,000 shares of Boohoo Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75), for a total transaction of £42,750,000 ($56,235,201.26).

About Boohoo Group

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

