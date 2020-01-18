BOOM (BOOM) Hits Market Capitalization of $796,237.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. During the last week, BOOM has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. One BOOM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. BOOM has a total market cap of $796,237.00 and approximately $28,497.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.87 or 0.02816040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00199470 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00030955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00133534 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM's total supply is 972,889,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 779,737,038 tokens. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM's official Twitter account is

BOOM's official website is www.boomtoken.io

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

