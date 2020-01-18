BoostCoin (BOST) Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last Week

BoostCoin (CURRENCY:BOST) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. One BoostCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BoostCoin has a market capitalization of $15,893.00 and $10.00 worth of BoostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BoostCoin has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BoostCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007596 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003945 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00025887 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00001087 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00044931 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BoostCoin Coin Profile

BoostCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2014. BoostCoin’s total supply is 11,855,487 coins. BoostCoin’s official website is myboost.io . BoostCoin’s official Twitter account is @boostcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BoostCoin

BoostCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoostCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BoostCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoostCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.