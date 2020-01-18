Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Earns Buy Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Stephens set a $48.00 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.62.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average is $42.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 9,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $400,894.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Williamson Scott purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.12 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Insiders have sold 195,751 shares of company stock worth $8,680,501 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 111.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

