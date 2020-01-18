Brady (NYSE:BRC) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $50.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

BRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Brady from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brady currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.33.

BRC opened at $57.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.32 and its 200-day moving average is $53.63. Brady has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.67 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brady will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

In related news, VP Bentley Curran sold 13,996 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $802,110.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,821.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Felmer sold 1,767 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $102,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,187 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,400. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brady by 36.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 24,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Brady by 37.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Brady by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 640,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,611 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 7.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Brady by 17.6% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 32,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

