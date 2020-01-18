Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Receives $16.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.88.

BDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

NYSE BDN traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.82. 1,636,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,102. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $145.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, CAO Daniel A. Palazzo sold 14,762 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $219,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,295.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 16,338 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $250,461.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 196,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,016,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,537 shares of company stock worth $2,747,772. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 95.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

