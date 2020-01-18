BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded BRF from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut BRF from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of BRF from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of BRFS stock opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.84. BRF has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $9.96.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. BRF had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. Analysts forecast that BRF will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BRF by 423.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,244 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BRF in the second quarter valued at $10,914,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BRF in the second quarter valued at $9,081,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in BRF in the second quarter valued at $6,334,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in BRF in the second quarter valued at $4,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

