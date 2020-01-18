BriaCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $29,737.00 (BRIA)

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. During the last seven days, BriaCoin has traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BriaCoin has a total market cap of $29,737.00 and $1.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BriaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000451 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18,607.00 or 2.09884526 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 108.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000348 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00019768 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BriaCoin Profile

BriaCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . BriaCoin’s official website is briacoin.com

BriaCoin Coin Trading

BriaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BriaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BriaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

