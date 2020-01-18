Bridger Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Bridger Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 3.7% of Bridger Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bridger Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2,608.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,177,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,641,000 after buying an additional 8,838,385 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after buying an additional 5,965,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,929,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,684,811,000 after buying an additional 640,063 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 957.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 521,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,230,000 after buying an additional 581,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $133,846,000. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $323.66 on Friday. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $196.60 and a 1-year high of $324.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $299.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total value of $12,217,068.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,454,539,948.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,638 shares of company stock valued at $58,809,131 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Guggenheim set a $305.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.64.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

