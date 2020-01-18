Bridgeworth LLC Buys 9,585 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 78.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,519,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,494 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,156,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 11.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,366,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,524 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,053,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,258,000 after purchasing an additional 169,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 35.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,616,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,821,000 after purchasing an additional 942,638 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $15.09.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

