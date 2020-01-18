Bridgeworth LLC Sells 1,497 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Bridgeworth LLC trimmed its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,888 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3,639.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,056,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,490,000 after buying an additional 5,894,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 68.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,444,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,043,000 after buying an additional 4,259,901 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,768,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 20.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,704,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,812,000 after buying an additional 2,172,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $22,677,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.24.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regions Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $299,514.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

