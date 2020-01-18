Bridgeworth LLC Sells 229 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Bridgeworth LLC lessened its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 607.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $88.73 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $66.68 and a 1 year high of $88.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.40 and a 200 day moving average of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.