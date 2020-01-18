Bridgeworth LLC Takes Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,616,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 20.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,974,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,630,000 after acquiring an additional 506,886 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $7,850,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 616.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 563,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 484,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 306.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 574,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 433,053 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $16.82 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $18.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.09.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

