Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) is Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s 7th Largest Position

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 2.4% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $21,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,690,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,698,000 after buying an additional 270,185 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 78.4% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 261,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after buying an additional 31,096 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $1,726,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.72. The company had a trading volume of 14,373,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,257,604. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.23%.

Several research firms recently commented on BMY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

In other news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

