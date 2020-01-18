Brokerages Anticipate Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) to report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Harmonic posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $115.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.88 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HLIT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Harmonic stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,333. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $748.95 million, a P/E ratio of 59.21, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 28,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $228,697.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,771.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,947 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 562.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 308,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

