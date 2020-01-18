Brokerages Anticipate Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) to report $41.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.71 million and the highest is $42.33 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. reported sales of $39.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will report full-year sales of $169.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $162.69 million to $174.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $222.56 million, with estimates ranging from $185.54 million to $284.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monmouth R.E. Inv..

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. alerts:

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.22 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 3.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

In other news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $120,348.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,960 shares of company stock valued at $280,930 over the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after buying an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 28,113 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,413,000 after buying an additional 22,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.66. The stock had a trading volume of 290,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,021. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 9.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monmouth R.E. Inv. (MNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.