Brokerages Expect Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.30. Energy Transfer LP Unit reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Energy Transfer LP Unit.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

ET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,940.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,969,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $46,519,305.28. Insiders have bought 4,087,224 shares of company stock worth $47,999,005 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ET. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter worth $28,000. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 607.6% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 65.6% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.56. 14,299,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,350,339. The company has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

