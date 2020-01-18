Brokerages Expect Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Marcus reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marcus will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marcus.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $211.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.59 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.44%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCS. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Marcus from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley cut shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marcus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Shares of MCS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.53. 136,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,708. Marcus has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $45.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average of $33.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Marcus by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Marcus by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Marcus by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marcus (MCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.