Brokerages Expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to Post $0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. Orion Energy Systems reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business had revenue of $48.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.72 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orion Energy Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.94.

In other news, COO Scott A. Green sold 95,642 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $288,838.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 526,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,624.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 29,546 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $111,979.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 645,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,570.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,831 shares of company stock worth $1,338,296 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OESX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.56. The company had a trading volume of 765,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $137.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

