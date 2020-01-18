Brokerages Set 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) PT at $25.23

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.23.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

In other 8X8 news, CEO Vikram Verma bought 5,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,733.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 3,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $74,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at $262,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in 8X8 by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 410,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 203,229 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,122,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,364,000 after purchasing an additional 86,824 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 37.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 34,091 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EGHT traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,489. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $26.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.56.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 32.60% and a negative return on equity of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $109.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

