Brokerages Set Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Price Target at $53.20

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AJRD. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

AJRD stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.13. 856,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,755. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.41. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 42.8% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 984,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,724,000 after buying an additional 294,906 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter valued at about $876,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter valued at about $383,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 148.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 51,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter valued at about $2,858,000.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.