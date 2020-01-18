Brokerages Set AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) PT at $79.00

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

AVAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of AeroVironment stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.84. 114,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,117. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 9.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $95.38.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $83.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 41,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,173 over the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 126.6% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 134.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

