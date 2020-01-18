Brokerages Set Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Price Target at $223.04

Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.04.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arista Networks to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st.
Shares of ANET stock opened at $221.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.90. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $173.31 and a fifty-two week high of $331.27.
In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $63,826.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $272,122.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,846.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,313 shares of company stock valued at $8,512,051 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,777,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,500,040,000 after buying an additional 139,675 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,633,000 after buying an additional 174,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arista Networks by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,123,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,296,000 after buying an additional 48,455 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Arista Networks by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 964,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,380,000 after buying an additional 26,627 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 65,325.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,322,000 after buying an additional 816,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.