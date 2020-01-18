Brokerages Set Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Price Target at $223.04

Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.04.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arista Networks to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $221.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.90. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $173.31 and a fifty-two week high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $654.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.26 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $63,826.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $272,122.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,846.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,313 shares of company stock valued at $8,512,051 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,777,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,500,040,000 after buying an additional 139,675 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,633,000 after buying an additional 174,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arista Networks by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,123,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,296,000 after buying an additional 48,455 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Arista Networks by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 964,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,380,000 after buying an additional 26,627 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 65,325.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,322,000 after buying an additional 816,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

