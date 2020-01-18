Brokerages Set Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT at $145.81

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.06.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CICC Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,111,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,186,744,000 after buying an additional 89,489 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,632,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $661,062,000 after buying an additional 228,312 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,078,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $419,062,000 after buying an additional 367,011 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 44.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,216,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $259,933,000 after buying an additional 681,970 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $238,427,000 after buying an additional 373,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIDU traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,145,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Baidu has a 1-year low of $93.39 and a 1-year high of $186.22. The company has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of -155.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.43 and a 200-day moving average of $113.04.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

