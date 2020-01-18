Brokerages Set Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) PT at $76.00

Shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKH. Bank of America upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Black Hills in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE BKH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,024. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $82.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.50.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Black Hills had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $325.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Black Hills news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $569,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 137,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,467,743.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,817,925. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Black Hills by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Black Hills by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Black Hills by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Black Hills by 2.7% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 8,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 5.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

