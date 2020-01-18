Brokerages Set Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target at $50.23

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.23.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Bruker in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 3,203 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.39, for a total transaction of $151,790.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,543.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bruker stock opened at $53.63 on Wednesday. Bruker has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.83. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Bruker had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bruker will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

