Brokerages Set Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Target Price at $7.41

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.41.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Digital Turbine stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,652,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,352. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $9.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87. The firm has a market cap of $649.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 9.47% and a positive return on equity of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $287,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 13,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $101,618.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,882.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

