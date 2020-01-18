Brokerages Set National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) PT at $14.25

National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NESR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 30.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 89,057 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 3rd quarter worth $1,848,000. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NESR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,433. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $161.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.69 million. Research analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

