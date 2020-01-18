Brokerages Set Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Target Price at $17.25

Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several research firms recently commented on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $490,813.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $8.84. 3,720,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,228,321. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

