Brokerages Set Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) Target Price at C$61.79

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$61.79.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.44, for a total transaction of C$1,670,442.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,114,633.68. Insiders have sold a total of 84,309 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,188 over the last 90 days.

Shares of TSE:SLF traded up C$0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$63.55. 861,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,022. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$60.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a current ratio of 1,409.38 and a quick ratio of 1,311.69. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$46.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.57.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.27 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$9.62 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 5.4400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.40%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit