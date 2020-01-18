Brokerages Set Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) Price Target at $14.35

Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRVI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRVI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $42,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $111,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $886,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRVI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.33. 5,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,943. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $10.62.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.

