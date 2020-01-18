Brokerages Set Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Target Price at $196.50

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.50.

OLED has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen downgraded Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 24,905 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $4,977,264.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,455 shares in the company, valued at $19,876,081.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 12,600 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $1,263,276.00. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 79.4% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $212.85. The stock had a trading volume of 266,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,445. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.53. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 171.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.51. Universal Display has a one year low of $92.89 and a one year high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $97.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 35.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Display will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Analyst Recommendations for Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED)

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit