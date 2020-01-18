Brokerages Set Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Target Price at $196.50

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.50.

OLED has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen downgraded Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 24,905 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $4,977,264.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,455 shares in the company, valued at $19,876,081.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 12,600 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $1,263,276.00. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 79.4% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $212.85. The stock had a trading volume of 266,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,445. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.53. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 171.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.51. Universal Display has a one year low of $92.89 and a one year high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $97.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 35.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Display will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

