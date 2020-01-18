Brokerages Set Vesuvius PLC (LON:VSVS) Target Price at GBX 606.44

Shares of Vesuvius PLC (LON:VSVS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 607.56 ($7.99).

A number of research firms have issued reports on VSVS. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.10) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 683 ($8.98) to GBX 593 ($7.80) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 490 ($6.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of Vesuvius stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 455 ($5.99). 513,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,670. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 479.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 466.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89. Vesuvius has a one year low of GBX 331 ($4.35) and a one year high of GBX 646 ($8.50). The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

