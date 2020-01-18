Brouwer & Janachowski LLC Has $5.46 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 0.9% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,835,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 209,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $331.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.91. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.66 and a fifty-two week high of $332.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.