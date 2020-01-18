Brouwer & Janachowski LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

NYSE:MRK opened at $90.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.63. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 56.22%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

