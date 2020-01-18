Business Credit Substitute (BCS) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Business Credit Substitute (CURRENCY:BCS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last seven days, Business Credit Substitute has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Business Credit Substitute token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001350 BTC on major exchanges including BiKi and BCEX. Business Credit Substitute has a total market capitalization of $214,400.00 and $27,316.00 worth of Business Credit Substitute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $251.87 or 0.02816040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00199470 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00030955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00133534 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Business Credit Substitute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiKi and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Credit Substitute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Business Credit Substitute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Business Credit Substitute using one of the exchanges listed above.

