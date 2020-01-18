C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,821,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,066,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,960,000 after acquiring an additional 89,213 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after acquiring an additional 32,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $746,079,000 after acquiring an additional 223,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 365,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,012,000 after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $80.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.87 and a 200-day moving average of $81.65. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52 week low of $74.12 and a 52 week high of $92.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.09.

In related news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $50,076.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. acquired 665 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,974.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

