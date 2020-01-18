Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Director Mark Adams Sells 3,250 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Director Mark Adams sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $234,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,353.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $73.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.94, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $77.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $579.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.33 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 18.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 972,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,851,000 after buying an additional 126,272 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 341,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,210,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 204.2% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,226,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 18,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

