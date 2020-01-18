Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Receives $34.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

CAE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

CAE stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $29.63. 225,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,479. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average of $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. CAE has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $29.99.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $896.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.51 million. CAE had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.41%. CAE’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CAE will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAE by 302.6% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CAE by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in CAE by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Integre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

