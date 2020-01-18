CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CalAmp Corp. is a leading provider of wireless communications products that enable anytime/anywhere access to critical information, data and entertainment content. With comprehensive capabilities ranging from product design and development through volume production, CalAmp delivers cost-effective high quality solutions to a broad array of customers and end markets. CalAmp is the leading supplier of Direct Broadcast Satellite outdoor customer premise equipment to the U.S. satellite television market. The Company also provides wireless data communication solutions for the telemetry and asset tracking markets, private wireless networks, public safety communications and critical infrastructure and process control applications. “

Get CalAmp alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on CalAmp from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised CalAmp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.86.

CAMP stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54. The company has a market cap of $341.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.90. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $14.91.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.11 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 7.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 358,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 23,920 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 273,072 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 164,172 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in CalAmp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CalAmp (CAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.