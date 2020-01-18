California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect that California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for California Water Service Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. California Water Service Group reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that California Water Service Group will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for California Water Service Group.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CWT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.72. 292,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,817. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.67. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In related news, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $495,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at $707,865.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,119,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,905,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after purchasing an additional 311,012 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 80.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,536,000 after purchasing an additional 215,343 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 2,308.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 217,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 208,180 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 818,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,423,000 after purchasing an additional 131,174 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

