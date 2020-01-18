Calix (NYSE:CALX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calix is a global leader in access innovation. Its Unified Access portfolio of broadband communications access systems and software enables communications service providers worldwide to transform their networks and become the broadband provider of choice to their subscribers. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $476.10 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 0.67. Calix has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.80 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Calix will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $51,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $199,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Calix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 1,033.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

