Cambria Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:TOKE) Shares Up 0.7%

Cambria Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:TOKE)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.62 and last traded at $16.32, 3,441 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 11,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cambria Cannabis ETF stock. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Cambria Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:TOKE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

