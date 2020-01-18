Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

CPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Camden Property Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.36.

Shares of CPT opened at $109.97 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $90.85 and a one year high of $116.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.11 and its 200-day moving average is $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.35.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $260.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.56 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 23,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total value of $2,607,587.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,297,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 25,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total transaction of $2,926,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,575,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,218 shares of company stock valued at $24,814,794 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,765,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 189,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

