Canaccord Genuity Boosts Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Price Target to C$0.36

Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.35 to C$0.36 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AFE opened at C$0.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.25. Africa Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.18 and a 1 year high of C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 25.05 and a quick ratio of 24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.52 million and a PE ratio of -18.95.

Get Africa Energy alerts:

Africa Energy Company Profile

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the Republic of South Africa. It holds a 90% interest in the offshore Exploration Right for Block 2B that covers an area of 4,360 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 30% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 that covers an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 45% interest in the Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 18,734 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin of the southern coast of South Africa.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.