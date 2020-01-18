Canaccord Genuity Increases Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$14.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.75.

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$12.11 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$9.62 and a twelve month high of C$14.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion and a PE ratio of 20.70.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.62 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.08 per share, with a total value of C$261,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 222,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,903,760.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

