Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Receives $40.76 Average PT from Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.76.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNQ. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $29.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,977,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $32.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average of $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.44. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.56%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 86,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

