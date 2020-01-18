Capral (ASX:CAA) Shares Down 4.3%

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Capral Limited (ASX:CAA)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.11 ($0.08) and last traded at A$0.11 ($0.08), approximately 242,914 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.12 ($0.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.28 million and a PE ratio of -8.46.

About Capral (ASX:CAA)

Capral Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes fabricated and semi-fabricated aluminum related products in Australia. It offers windows and doors, as well as curtain walls, thermal breaks, and louvre frames; security doors and windows; shower enclosures; wardrobes; and home improvement products, such as aluminum fencing and privacy screens.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Capral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit