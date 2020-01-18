Capral (ASX:CAA) Shares Down 4.3%

Capral Limited (ASX:CAA)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.11 ($0.08) and last traded at A$0.11 ($0.08), approximately 242,914 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.12 ($0.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.28 million and a PE ratio of -8.46.

About Capral (ASX:CAA)

Capral Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes fabricated and semi-fabricated aluminum related products in Australia. It offers windows and doors, as well as curtain walls, thermal breaks, and louvre frames; security doors and windows; shower enclosures; wardrobes; and home improvement products, such as aluminum fencing and privacy screens.

