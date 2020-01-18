Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CARE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter Bank and Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Carter Bank and Trust in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Carter Bank and Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARE. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Carter Bank and Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 16.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARE traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.02. The stock had a trading volume of 70,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,332. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average is $20.17. Carter Bank and Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25.

Carter Bank and Trust Company Profile

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

